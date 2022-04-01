Suspicious Announcement Declares Return Of Cheyenne Blockbuster

Now, I'm not going to say this is an outright lie, but I have my suspicions about this. According to a post from Blue Federal Credit Union's Facebook page, they're "planning" to open a Blockbuster on their strip. Now, forgive me if I'm a bit of a skeptic, but I'm calling an April Fools joke here. I could be wrong, but I don't think I am. It's a site to see if you drive by it now on Pershing Blvd.

Honestly, I think this might be one of the best April Fools jokes we've had in Cheyenne since the pandemic hit. No one wanted to joke in 2020, we were recovering from 2020's hangover in 2021, so 2022 is full-on ready to heal and enjoy a good laugh.

Get our free mobile app

Here's the post from Blue Federal Credit Union from earlier today for you to check out for yourself.

I mean, hey, you could see if they'll honor the "Official Blockbuster Box" giveaway that they have for a contest on the post. I mean, if they went out of their way to grab a banner and poster for the window, they may have gone that far. Who knows!?

I do love that they're doing a throwback for this since that's the location of the Blockbuster that went out of business years ago.

What do you think, if it weren't April Fools, would you be excited for Blockbuster to come back to Cheyenne? Do you even own a DVD player? I don't. I don't even remember the last time I bought a DVD.

Either way cheers to Blue Federal Credit Union for giving us a laugh today!

WHOA! Check Out This Gorgeous Laramie Mansion! A beautiful mansion in Laramie with the mountains as a backdrop? Yes, please.