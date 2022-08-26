Cheyenne’s Crumbl Cookies Opened TODAY! Here’s What’s On the Menu.

Crumbl Cookies has opened its doors for Cheyenne! The store had a soft opening yesterday, but TODAY is the Grand Opening (more details on that below...) If you're curious about what Crumbl is serving up for Cheyenne residents today, you're in luck. We took a trip to the bakery, which, by the way, smells and looks amazing, and found out the cookies lined up for the day.

Here's a snapshot of what Crumbl is serving today:

Milk Chocolate Chip

Sugar (with a Mother's Circus Cookie!)

Cinnamon Frybread

Mallow Sandwich (an Oreo extravaganza.)

Strawberry Shortcake

Red Velvet

Crumbl's hours are 8 a.m. to MIDNIGHT today for their Grand Opening.

Here's A Glimpse at the NEW Cheyenne's Crumbl Cookies Here's what you'll experience at the Crumbl Cookies in Cheyenne.

It's happening! It's really happening! The long-awaited opening date for Cheyenne's latest place to satisfy your sweet tooth, Crumbl Cookies, has announced their opening date via a Facebook Event.

I think I can go ahead and say that we're all pretty excited about this. This is one of those openings that has buzz on social media, so it's exciting to see it finally come to fruition...or would it be convection? Either way, I know there will be a lot of satisfied customers walking around Frontier Mall with a tasty treat in hand.

When is Crumbl Cookies opening in Cheyenne?

That's a great question, thank you for asking. Crumbl Cookies is set to open up shop this Friday, August 26th from 8 AM to Midnight.

That's a heck of an opening time.

So, what you're saying is, you can go to Fridays On The Plaza Friday night, enjoy live music, food trucks, the whole nine yards, that'll end around 9, and still have plenty of time to go try out Cheyenne's newest dessert store? That's awesome!

Where Is Crumbl Cookies going to be located in Cheyenne?

As I somewhat mentioned earlier, they have set up shop at Frontier Mall. You can see the storefront from outside of the mall. If you want the Google Maps location, they're officially located at 1400 Dell Range Blvd, Suite 85B, Cheyenne, WY, 82009.

If you're looking to see what all they offer, you can find out more information here.

Are you excited about the opening of Cheyenne's Crumbl Cookies? Hit us up on the app and let us know what sweet treat you're most looking forward to trying.

