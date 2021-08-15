Tanya Tucker Cancels Six More Shows in August as She Continues to Recover From Hip Surgery

As she continues to recover from her July hip surgery, Tanya Tucker is wiping her August tour calendar clean. On social media, the singer says she hasn't "been given the green light to travel just yet" by her doctor, and that she will cancel the six concerts previously on her August tour calendar.

"My doctor wants me to continue with more [physical therapy] in order to full recover," Tucker explained on Saturday (Aug. 14), adding, "...I look forward to seeing y'all in September!"

The affected dates include two stops on her Bring My Flowers Now Tour (Aug. 19 in Vernon, N.Y. and Aug. 20 in Nichols, N.Y.) as well as three CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour dates (Aug. 21 in Birchmere, Va.; Aug. 26 in Roanoke, Va.; and Aug. 27 in Cherokee, N.C.) Also canceled is the singer's planned performance at Railbird Music Festival in Lexington, Ky. on Aug. 29.

It's not the first time Tucker's hip surgery has forced her to rearrange her touring schedule this summer. She initially cleared her July calendar but later had to extend her time off the road into August; in total, 13 shows have been affected. Some of the shows she scrapped earlier in July and August have rescheduled dates while others have been cancelled outright; Tucker's Saturday update didn't specify whether any of the newest round of concerts will be rescheduled.

The singer's fans responded to her social media update with supportive comments, including some well-wishes from her musical pals. "Sending healing vibes your way," wrote Pam Tillis. "Love you Tanya," added the Bellamy Brothers. "You heal quickly."

When Tucker first shared the news of her surgery, she explained to fans that her hip "has been giving me hell for a while now," and that after her doctor found a fracture, she "had to have surgery right away." She also assured her followers that the surgery had gone well, and she was looking forward to returning to the road as soon as she was healed.

"I love y'all and a bad hip can't keep me down!" Tucker added.

The singer is scheduled to pick up her Bring My Flowers Now Tour on Sept. 3 in Angola, Ind. She is planning to appear at a number of festivals and other events this fall, including a two-night stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo. alongside Brandi Carlile and the Colorado Symphony.

Tucker has also been announced as a performer at Carlile's early 2022 Girls Just Wanna Weekend concert vacation event in Mexico, and she's on the bill for next year's Stagecoach, which is set for April 2022.

Tucker's full touring schedule is available at TanyaTucker.com.

