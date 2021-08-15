Cheyenne National Weather Service: Hot, Smoky Weather Will Return Monday

Donovan Short. Townsquare Media

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is forecasting a hot and smoky start to the work week on Monday. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:

We know this is not the news y'all want to hear, but smoke is forecast to return to the southeast Wyoming and Nebraska panhandle region by Monday. 

Temperatures are also expected to be very much on the warm side:

''Here is the three day forecast looking into the middle of next week. Very warm or hot temperatures will continue early in the week with a small threat of thunderstorms, mainly across southeast Wyoming each afternoon. A pretty strong cold front for this time of the year will move through the area on Wednesday. This front will result in cooler temperatures and widespread rain showers and scattered thunderstorms. These cooler temperatures will likely linger through late in the week.''

