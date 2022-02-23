Temperature Of -26 Recorded In SE Wyoming Overnight

Bone-chilling temperatures were recorded southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle overnight.

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The -26 was recorded at a weather station near 8000 feet high in Albany County. Harrison, Nebraska recorded an overnight low of -24.

A number of otjher locations recorded temperatures far into thje sub-zero range, including, temperatures of -17 near Vedauwoo and -15 in the Buford area.

Below is a list of some of the notable low temperatures in the southeast Wyoming/Nebraska Panhandle region:

Another day of near-record low temperatures is expected today before temperatures begin to moderate somewhat on Thursday.