Temps of -20 And Snow May Blast SE Wyoming Next Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming could see temps of -15 to -20 with snow in a few days.

To be clear, we are talking about actual temperature readings, not wind chills.

The agency posted this statement and graphic on its website this morning:

Impactful weather in the forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle this weekend into next week. First off the weekend. A major wind event looking to take shape across southeast Wyoming. Strong winds will spill out of the wind prone areas and impact many locations. Wind prone areas could see wind gusts in excess of 80 mph while Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins, Wheatland and even Torrington could see gusts in excess of 65 mph, both Saturday and Sunday. An arctic front drops into the area Sunday evening, bringing light snow and much colder temperatures to the area. Front parks itself over the area through at least mid week, with snow chances continuing, along with the very cold temperatures. Highs Tuesday will struggle to get out of the single digits. Well below zero lows can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Stay tuned!

Wyoming Mountain Man Convention