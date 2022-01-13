NWS Cheyenne: Cold, Gusty Winds, and Snow on Friday

Temperatures in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will be much colder Friday with wind chills in the 20s and teens by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The agency issued the following briefing Thursday afternoon:

Good afternoon,

The weather Impact Level for Friday morning through Friday Afternoon is: Low Here are the current weather event impact highlights: Strong Cold Front set to move through the region Friday morning with temperatures falling through the day.

Gusty winds of 35 to 55 mph expected along and behind the front through the day.

Scattered light to briefly moderate snow showers likely Friday morning into the afternoon from 6am to 3pm. 3-6" accumulation for mountains above 9000' with only limited accumulations 0-1" across the High Plains.

Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s Friday afternoon.

