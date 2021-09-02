The Best Last-Minute Labor Day Weekend Getaway in Wyoming

It's not too late to have an awesome holiday weekend.

Who's ready for a long three-day weekend? I know I am! It's always nice to have an extra day off and I totally vote in favor of having a three-day weekend every week, or at least once a month. It gives us something to look forward too and that hasn't happened much this year.

With that being said, what are you planning to do this weekend?

Perhaps you just want to collapse on the couch and not move for 72 hours. Maybe you want to get out of the house and hit the open road. I like that latter option. I think three-day weekends are the perfect opportunity for a road trip.

Recently Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Labor Day Weekend Getaways in Every State.

For Wyoming, they chose Jackson Hole. I get it, it's where all the tourists want to go. We'll let this one slide and instead go to the hidden gems that only true Cowboy state residents know about.

The publication did praise Jackson Hole for the Labor Day weather that is dry but also highlighted the fact that the fall colors typically start popping up around this weekend. As far as attractions go, they called out The Snake River Sporting Club which offers "the perfect mix of adventure, luxury, and solitude." They also recommended renting a "tiny home." Each features a patio and fire pit.

Now that sounds heavenly!