Reports Say Wyoming Has Second Highest DUI Rate In U.S.

A new report says Wyoming has the second-highest DUI rate in the nation.

That's according to a driver's education website, ZUTOBI.

You can read the full report here.

According to the report, Wyoming trailed only North Dakota in its rate of intoxicated drivers:

""North Dakota received a DUI severity score of 92.1 out of 100, making it the worst state in the nation. In 2019, 41% of the state’s road fatalities involved a drunk driver, and there were 868 DUI arrests per 100.000 drivers.

North Dakota was followed by Wyoming (79.2), Montana (75.1), South Dakota (70.5), and Texas (69.8).''

The ZUBOTI report is not the only national report to come out recently that ranked Wyoming second in the nation. A 2020 report from an insurance website, Insurify, came to a similar conclusion.

Here are that website's 2020 top ten states for DUIs:

1. North Dakota - Percentage of Drivers with a DUI: 5.17%

2. Wyoming - Percentage of Drivers with a DUI: 5.16%

3. South Dakota - Percentage of Drivers with a DUI: 4.57%

4. Wisconsin - Percentage of Drivers with a DUI: 4.33%

5. Alaska - Percentage of Drivers with a DUI: 4.11%

6. Minnesota - Percentage of Drivers with a DUI: 3.83%

7. Idaho - Percentage of Drivers with a DUI: 3.7%

8. Montana - Percentage of Drivers with a DUI: 3.69%

9. Nebraska - Percentage of Drivers with a DUI: 3.65%

10. Iowa - Percentage of Drivers with a DUI: 3.52%

Numerous other reports from a variety of sources over the year have rated the Cowboy State as among the worst in the country for intoxicated drivers.

Meanwhile, the Wyoming Highway Patrol has warned motorists who make the decision to drive drunk over the Labor Day weekend that they will be held accountable.