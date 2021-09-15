‘The Bodyguard’ Will Get a Modern Remake

I will always love you (again).

One of the most iconic movies of the 1990s is getting a remake. The Bodyguard opened in theaters in November of 1992 and became an instant smash. Propelled by the chemistry between stars Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, along with Houston’s unforgettable rendition of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” the movie became the 7th biggest movie of the year, grossing over $121 million. After that, it became an even bigger hit on home video and cable.

Attempts were made to turn The Bodyguard into a franchise, but they never came together. (Believe it or not, at one point Kevin Costner had discussions with the late Princess Diana about appearing in a Bodyguard sequel.) Now, the film will instead get a remake, with playwright Matthew López writing a new screenplay based on the concept.

According to Variety, the remake has been under consideration for some time:

Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing the new film. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will executive produce. Kasdan was the writer-producer of the original. Lin has been attached to the property since 2011, which has seen delirious speculation over the potential lead cast for years. Combos from Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to Channing Tatum and Cardi B have been floated. No cast has been set for López’s script at this stage.

With the right actors, it’s hard to imagine The Bodyguard 2.0 not working just as well as the first version. The original film was very simple — a bodyguard protects a famous singer from a stalker — but the combination of Costner and Houston, plus Houston’s music (the film also included her hit “I’m Every Woman” along with several other tracks) proved irresistible to audiences. Surely the folks mentioned above watched the recent success of A Star Is Born, which had a very similar formula and grossed $430 million, and thought to themselves, “We can do that!” And now they’re going to try.

