The Buffalo Bills Are Basically a Wyoming Cowboys Alumni Team

What happens when a University of Wyoming player is done with their collegiate career? Well, if they're good enough to get into the NFL, it seems that they automatically wind up on the Buffalo Bills, which is a pretty awesome thing these days. The Buffalo Bills are slowly but surely turning into a Wyoming Cowboys alumni team.

So how is this possible? A Buffalo Bills team with several Pokes on its roster? Let's take a look at how it happened...

With one preseason game remaining for the Bills against the Green Bay Packers, it is possible that Buffalo could enter the regular season with four Wyoming Cowboys football alumni on their offensive depth chart.

The Buffalo Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the regular season on Sunday, September 12th.

