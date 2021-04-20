The Cheyenne Animal Shelter Will Celebrate 3rd Annual Corgi Derby

It's that time of the year again, we're getting to spring. Spring brings warm weather, sunshine, a few green plants, the Kentucky Derby and then, most importantly, the Corgi Derby. If you've not had the good fortune to check out the Corgi Derby, you are missing out.

It's happening May 1st with much fan fare. Here's how they describe it.

Register your Corgi to run in the 3rd annual Corgi Derby hosted by Pine Bluffs Distilling and the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. $25 per Corgi - 45 spots available and 5 spots for mutts. Get a VIP Seat in "Millionaire's Row" for $30. Includes up-close viewing and a free Bloody Mary!

In my personal opinion, you should sign up for the VIP seat in Millionaire's Row. I was told last year that you get a close up, one on one with the corgis if you're in Millionaire's Row, AND, it's in the shade. So it's clearly the best seat in the house.

Aside from the great fanfare, this event is held at Pine Bluffs Distilling. You know you'll not find a better place than Pine Bluffs Distilling to celebrate any event that is traditionally based on bourbon than this place. So you know you'll be covered on great adult beverages. This event is also a great fundraiser for Cheyenne Animal Shelter, it helps out so many homeless pets with the price of admission. So, it's really a win/win.

So get your floppy hats ready and reserve your tickets, the running of the Corgis will be the place to be May 1st.