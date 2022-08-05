We've made our way to another weekend. And, with it being August, arguably the hottest month of the year, we have entered the Dog Days of Summer. So, let's find plenty of activities to keep us occupied over the weekend.

Cheyenne Little Theater Presents The Old Fashioned Melodrama

If you were busy the whole time during Cheyenne Frontier Days and didn't get the opportunity to check out The Old Fashioned Melodrama, you still have time! This is the last week of the run for this show.

Fridays On The Plaza

The Downtown Depot Plaza will be hopping again tonight with another great Friday lineup that includes Rozzi with Holdfast. Check out the beer tent, food trucks, vendors and more, while you enjoy some great music tonight.

Live Music At Black Tooth Brewing

Black Tooth always has great music on Fridays, and today is no different. Check out Tim Schumacher from 6 PM to 9 PM. Kick back with a locally crafted beer and some live music.

Live Music At The Office Bar & Grill

You can sit out on the patio and unwind from a long week after CFD with live music on the patio. Onwuka will be performing from 7 PM to 9 PM. Grab your friends, some drinks and dinner.

Charlie Crockett At The Lincoln

This is going to be a great show tonight at The Lincoln. Charlie Crockett is incredible(The Lincoln only has great shows) and this is a show you don't want to miss. The show kicks off at 8 tonight.

Laramie County Fair

The Laramie County Fair is underway with tons of events going on all weekend. Hit up the midway and enjoy some fair food!

Stuff The Bus

Join Needs Inc. Food Pantry, United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys And Girls Club and more for the stuff the bus school supply drive at both Walmarts and Target from 10 AM to 6 PM Saturday.

Take A Look At Lusk's New Cowboy Themed Mural Lisa Norman created "Way Out West" to celebrate our Wyoming culture and encourage visitors to see themselves as part of our Western history.