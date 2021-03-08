If you’re sad about the end of WandaVision, the good news is you won’t be without a new weekly Marvel obsession on Disney+ for long. One week from this Friday, Marvel Studios’ second Disney+ series debuts. It’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, featuring Captain America’s two potential heirs (played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan) vying for the right (and the responsibility) to carry that star-spangled shield and become the MCU’s next Cap.

Just like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast also includes several more returning characters from around the MCU. Among the familiar faces, you’ll see Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter — the niece of Steve Rogers’ true love, Peggy Carter — and Daniel Bruhl as the evil Helmut Zero, who previously appeared as the main villain in Captain America: Civil War. This time, Bruhl appears in a version of Baron Zemo’s classic comic-book costume with its signature purple hood.

All four of these characters have their own new posters for the show, which just debuted online:

So The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is next Friday. On this Friday, there’s a new episode of Legends, the Marvel series that basically like a giant “Previously On the MCU...” for whatever characters are getting a TV spotlight next. In this case, that’s Falcon and Bucky. Here’s the trailer for their Legends episode:

The official synopsis for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:

In Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. The series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is head writer.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on March 19.

Gallery — Even More The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Images: