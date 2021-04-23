What’s Next For the MCU’s Zemo?

The following post contains SPOILERS for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale.

The breakout Marvel character on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wasn’t either of the title heroes — it was Daniel Bruhl’s Baron Zemo. In Zemo, Falcon and Winter Soldier found a character to voice all of its ambivalence about superheroes, and the way power corrupts even those who believe they will only use it for good. But after aiding Sam and Bucky hunt down the new Super Soldier Serum, Zemo got caught and wound up back in jail, pretty much exactly where he was at the start of the series. So what’s next for the MCU’s most Sokovian villain? Could it be ... a turn to heroism?

Maybe that’s a little strong, but we’re betting that in the near future Zemo returns with his own team of “heroes.” Call them the Thunderbolts, call them the Dark Avengers; whatever the name, we think Zemo isn’t through trying to destroy the world’s super powered individuals. In the video below we explain why, and where we think he’ll appear next:

