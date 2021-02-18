The Haunted History of Cheyenne’s Underground Tunnels

In the late 1800s, a series of underground tunnels were built connecting the Depot to several buildings in downtown Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Although the tunnels have long since been closed to the public, they are rumored to stretch as far as the Wyoming State Capitol. Legend has it, they are also haunted.

Visitors have reported hearing strange noises for over a century. The most commonly heard sound is loud footsteps, which some attribute to the boots worn by railroad workers. Others have reported hearing voices in the distance.

It’s unknown just how many tunnels exist in the area and access is closely guarded. Local officials have discouraged paranormal researchers from exploring the tunnels due to dangers associated with asbestos, which was used in their construction.

