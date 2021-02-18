Wyoming Lottery Introducing New Daily Draw Game In March

March 2021 is going to be an awesome month for fans of the WyoLotto. Why you ask? There is a brand new daily draw game coming to the Cowboy State.

The official Wyoming Lottery Facebook page announced the news this morning (February 18th, 2021), when they posted a photo along with a caption that read:

Ladies and gents we have BIG news... we are bringing a new game to Wyoming! This will be our very first daily draw game and it's called 2by2! We'll be sharing lots of details in the next few weeks so be sure to tune in- we promise it'll be TWO fun!

Although the official announcement was made today, all Wyoming residents that already had the WyoLotto App on their devices, were teased this news on Valentines Day (February 14th, 20201).

So far, the WyoLotto has introduced four games since first coming to the state on August 24th, 2014. Those games include:

Cowboy Draw

Lucky For Life

Powerball

Mega Millions

