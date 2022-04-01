Larimer County Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In Stabbing

A 21-year-old Fort Collins man has been arrested for attempted murder in connection with a stabbing incident earlier this month.

That's According to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, the investigation started on March 6 when a 911 call reported a man with life-threatening injuries.

Security guards near a loading dock at 1612 N. College Drive reported finding a homeless man covered in blood. Police soon arrived on the scene and performed life-saving efforts until medical crews arrived.

Police went to work interviewing potential witnesses and found out about a man who had been arguing with the victim. They also found evidence that the stabber may have visited some local businesses earlier in the evening, and continued interviewing homeless people and local homeless service providers.

By late March, police had identified 21-year-old Andrew Fischer as a person of interest in the case. Police interviewed Fischer on March 26 and arrested him for beating and stabbing the victim. Fischer was then booked into the Larimer County Jail on attempted murder charges and was issued a $300,000 cash or surety bond.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on the case to contact Detective Justin Butler at 970-221-6340.

