‘The Muppet Show’ Is Finally Coming to Disney Plus

It’s finally time to play the music. It’s time once again to light the lights.

That’s because Disney+ is adding one of its most requested titles next month, when The Muppet Show begins exclusively streaming on the service. Even more exciting, all five seasons of the show will be available; Seasons 4 and 5 have never been released on home video before.

Created by Muppet genius Jim Henson, The Muppet Show originally aired on CBS from 1976 to 1981. 120 episodes were produced, featuring Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Rowlf the Dog, Scooter, Animal, and every blogger’s personal favorites, Statler and Waldorf. It helped make the Muppets fixtures in popular entertainment, became the launching ground for a series of Muppet movies, and remained a fixture on syndication and cable for decades. It also has one of the greatest theme songs in TV history.

The official press release for the news included a quote from none other than the real Kermit the Frog:

It's going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more... And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but….here we go again.’

All five seasons of The Muppet Show will be available on Disney+ on February 19. If you can’t wait until then, Disney+ does already have a large library of Muppets content, including The Muppet Movie, The Muppet Christmas Carol, The Great Muppet Caper, the new relaunch of Muppet Babies, the recent movies The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted, and the Disney+ original series Muppets Now.