The Occupations That Employ The Most People in Wyoming

Jobs, you'll spend about a third of your life at one. Yep, thirty percent of the average human's life is spent working at a job. So, what are people doing to get that check, and where are they doing it?

The folks at CareerOneStop (sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor) dug into the number and came up with the list of the occupations that employed the most people in Wyoming (according to 2018 numbers). There's a good chance that you or someone you know works in one of these fields.

Most people in Wyoming work as retail salespeople of some sort. 8420 Wyomingites in fact. This category includes everything from Walmart to car sales.

In the second place, 7620 people in Wyoming work as Office and General Clerks. There are jobs like Administrative Clerk, Clerical Aide, Clerical Assistant, Clerk, General Clerk, Office Assistant, Office Clerk, Office Services Specialist, Office Support Assistant.

Wyoming has nearly 7000 truck drivers, the third-largest group.

6,810 people in the Cowboy State works as various cashiers in gas stations, grocery stores, and hundreds of other businesses.

5,530 people work in food prep and fast food.

There are 5.370 bosses in Wyoming. Well, at least managers.

There are just over five thousand Registered Nurses in Wyoming, and the need is only growing.

Waiters and Waitresses come in at number eight on the list.

Janitors and Cleaners and Construction Workers round out the top 10.

