The Trolley Pub Crawl is This Saturday in Cheyenne

Things certainly seem to be back to normal these days in Cheyenne and nothing really shows that more than a summer pub crawl. There are actually probably some other things that can show that as well. But for this weekend, the Cheyenne Highland Games Trolley Pub Crawl will be making its way to a number of spots throughout the Cheyenne community this Saturday, June 12th.

The event will be put on by Visit Cheyenne and Bison Beverage. According to the Trolley Pub Crawl event Facebook page, the trolley will make its way to the Highland Games at the Lions Park softball fields to pickup those attending the event at 10 a.m. The pub crawl will return at 1 p.m. after it made the journey to the stops along the way throughout Cheyenne. That is three solid hours for the pub crawl. In other words, a three-hour tour... There's a 'Gilligan's Island' joke in there somewhere.

For every stop made along the way throughout the Trolley Pub Crawl, every location will have beer supplied by Odell Brewing, scotch from Highland Park, and Brush Creek Distilling will provide vodka and whiskey drinks.

The Trolley Pub Crawl is free to join, thanks to Visit Cheyenne. The pub crawl has just 20 spots available and it is a first-come, first-serve basis. Donations will also be accepted and the proceeds will go to the Historic Cheyenne Depot.

As for the stops along the way, they will be at the following: The Peppermill Bar, Four Winds Liquor & Lounge, Alf's Pub, and Dillinger's.

What could possibly be a better way to kick off a Saturday in June than with a pub crawl along a trolley?