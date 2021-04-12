Visit Cheyenne is Looking to Bring On New Trolley Drivers

As is evident from the weather on Monday and the forecast ahead for the week, it seems that Cheyenne is still in 'False Spring'. However, the summer trolley season for 2021 is right around the corner and trolley drivers are wanted by Visit Cheyenne.

Before you know it, this summer's trolley season will be in full swing and Visit Cheyenne, along with the Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley System is currently looking for some new qualified drivers.

The trolley drivers will be needed to operate the trolleys safely for a number of assorted tours throughout the season. According to a press release, such tours include historic tours, ghost & holiday tours, shuttles and private charters. The trolley drivers will also be provided with scripts to be used for narration as they entertain the riders. It will also be required to maintain a safe & clean trolley for operation while there will also be required inspections and paperwork.

All trolley drivers will be work part time and have flexible hours throughout the trolley season. The opportunity is also a great season gig for anyone looking to make some extra income while providing an awesome service to tourists, along with the great people of the Cheyenne community.

For those that are interested in the trolley driver opportunity, you are encouraged to download the job description at: www.cheyenne.org/info/about-the-cvb/ . You will also need to email your resume and qualifications to Sue James at sue@cheyenne.org.

False Spring can't be that much longer, so trolley season will be here before you know it. Be sure to act now!