All four coaches teamed up to put their voices on a holiday classic during the first edition of the live two-part finale of Season 22’s The Voice on Monday night (Dec. 12). Putting folks into the holiday spirit, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend turned out a memorable and ethereal rendition of "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)."

Standing on a stage adorned with a decorated Christmas tree, Legend opened up the tune showcasing his velvety smooth vocals on the first few lyrics. Spreading a feeling of warmth as families at home prepare for colder weather, Cabello, dressed in an enchanting black ensemble, was second to sing her heart out.

Stefani and Shelton each sang separately afterward before treating audience members to a moment of married couple harmony.

“Merry Christmas to you,” they sang, harmonizing the hook of the song together while sweetly gazing into each other's eyes.

For the performance, the celebrity coaches were surrounded by shimmering blue lights and backed by a piano and guitar player as they finished the holiday standard in unison.

Afterward, longtime host Carson Daly resumed the heated vocal competition, which features five last-standing contestants: Team Blake’s Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood and Bodie, Team Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona, and Team Cabello’s Morgan Myles.

Each artist was tasked with singing two songs on Monday night — one as a special thank you to the people and places that mean the most to them and another uptempo selection. Voting opened at the top of the program and wrapped first thing Tuesday morning.

The Voice Season 22 finale is sure to be one not to miss, as fans will be treated by a lineup of guest performers: Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Maluma, OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, Breland and Girl Named Tom will all perform Tuesday night (Dec. 13). Coaches will also take the stage with their teams, and the winner will be named at the end of the broadcast.

The season finale of The Voice airs Dec. 13 at 8PM ET on NBC. Folks who miss out can stream the finale the next day on Peacock.