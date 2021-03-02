The Voice's 20th season continued its debut Blind Auditions on Tuesday (March 2), with Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas working to build their respective teams.

Every night on the show is always a mixed bag of what to expect, but this particular night brought forth one of those artists that makes everyone ponder where on earth they picked their skills up from.

The evening's "aha, who's that?" moment came in the form of a 17-year-old from Coalfield, Tennessee, Ethan Lively, who charmed the coaches with a preternaturally mature voice, which he put to good use on no less than a George Strait ballad, "You Look So Good in Love."

In his intro video, Lively explained that he'd had a hardscrabble background. "Growing up wasn't always easy. We lived paycheck to paycheck in a trailer. Not having a whole lot, I learned if you want something, you got to work hard for it," he explained.

He worked hard, indeed, putting all of his talent into the King of Country's hit, with the end result really seeming unbelievable that a teenager was the one exhorting all that seasoned emotion...as well as a prematurely deep register.

"Ethan, when did you discover your voice?" marveled Jonas, to which Lively answered, "I was probably about 14 when I started talking like this, but I've been singing since I was 3 years old."

Needless to say, Shelton nabbed up Lively as the only chair turn. "I don't know why people don't do more George Strait songs when they audition for this show," mused Shelton, to which Clarkson exclaimed "Amen."

Shelton took it a bit further, noting that he was dismayed at the lack of country music knowledge on the panel, "especially Kelly being a Texan."

"I'm a George Strait-loving Texas woman," protested Clarkson. "I'm a little hard on people singing George Strait!"

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8PM CT.

