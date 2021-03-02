Part two of the 2021 Wyoming Indoor Track State Championships are at the Campbell County Recreation Center Fieldhouse in Gillette.

The girls’ state championships are on Saturday, March 6.

Only the top eight times in running events and top nine marks in field events qualified for this year’s state meet.

Get our free mobile app

Girls Teams Represented at the State Meet = Buffalo, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Cody, Douglas, Evanston, Green River, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Lovell, Mountain View, Natrona County, Pinedale, Rawlins, Riverton, Rock Springs, Sheridan, Star Valley, Thunder Basin, Torrington (Goshen County), Worland

Defending Girls Team Champion = Cheyenne Central (looking to repeat and win 7th title in school history)

Girls Returning Individual Event Champions = Jordan Stoddard, Torrington (previously Central) – 400 meters; Sydney Thorvaldson, Rawlins – 800, 1600, 3200 meters; Grace Shaffer, Cody – Pole Vault; Breonna Beckley, Natrona County – Triple Jump

Girls Returning Relay Champions = Cheyenne Central in the 4x400; Thunder Basin in the 4x800

Saturday, March 6:

Schedule:

Field Events starting at 9 a.m. – Long jump, Shot Put, High jump

Field Events starting at 11:30 a.m. – Triple jump, Pole Vault

Track Events start at 10 a.m. – Sprint Medley relay; 10:15 a.m. – 4x800 relay; 10:45 a.m. – 55-meter hurdles; 11:15 a.m. – 55-meter dash; noon – 4x200 relay; 12:15 p.m. – 1600 meters; 12:45 p.m. – 400 meters; 1:15 p.m. – 800 meters; 1:45 p.m. – 200 meters; 2:15 p.m. – 3200 meters; 2:45 p.m. – 4x400 relay

The meet will stay on this schedule and not run ahead.

A recap of the state meet will be posted in a separate story.