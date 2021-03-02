2021 Cheyenne East Wrestling Wrap

Cheyenne East had a very strong showing in the championship round of the 4A State Wrestling Tournament in Casper with 4 titlists. Brad Whitright repeated as the state champ at 220 pounds with a pin of Aragon Garro of Kelly Walsh. Whitright was 40-2 in his senior season so that's beyond stellar. He's been a solid all-around athlete for the T-Birds in his career.

Speaking of solid all-around athletes, how about Jackson Hesford who won the 160-pound state championship beating Colson Coon of Sheridan 7-3 to end the season 42-1. So that was another beyond-stellar performance. Whitright was a 2nd team all-state defensive lineman in football and Hesford was a 2-time all-state pick at the running back spot and in the secondary in 4A.

Blaise Ronnau made it to the top of the 170-pound mountain with a 7-5 win over defending state champion Hayden Crow of Sheridan. Ronnau put in an incredible amount of time to get to this point and finished the season 33-3. Landon Trujillo was another Thunderbird wrestler who worked his way up the ladder and won the 4A 120 pound title with a tough 7-6 win over Cole Wirtz of Kelly Walsh. Trujillo took 2nd place at 113 pounds a year ago and went 33-10 this season.

We talked with Trujillo, Hesford, and Ronnau after those championship matches and there was a huge sense of accomplishment. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app