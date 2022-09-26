“The Zone” – Laramie’s Newest Shop Opening This Week

A new store is coming to Laramie! Ah yes, just another place for me to spend my money.

According to the store's Facebook page, the Zone is a contemporary retail store or marketplace that sells a variety of merchandise that is either new, like-new, or renewed. the Zone also offers space for any small business owners who would like a space to sell their art, treasures, or product!

If you are interested in doing so, you can reach out to them at thelaramiezone@gmail.com for more information.

Located at 116 E Grand Ave in Downtown Laramie, they will officially be open THIS THURSDAY!

As of now, when they do open, their hours are as follows:

Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Especially with how aesthetically pleasing the store looks, I'm so excited to see it in person! Check out their Facebook page below for more information, or you can also check out their website HERE.