There is ‘Pink Supermoon’ Coming in April

There will be a celestial wonder unfolding in the skies later this month. It's called a 'Pink Supermoon' and it will grace the skies on April 26, 2021. Here's the best way to see it:

Find an open area to view, away from the buildings and city lights.

The moonrise will be at 8:04 P.M. on April 26.

Watch the eastern horizon as the moon rises. It will appear a larger-than-life golden hue.

The supermoon will reach "peak illumination" at 10:33 P.M. (Central Daylight Time)

Wait...it says a "golden hue." Isn't it suppose to be pink? It's called a 'Pink Supermoon', right? Yes, but according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the name isn't to be taken literally. The full moons were named by Native Americans and it often corresponded with vegetation and animals.

"April’s full Moon often corresponded with the early springtime blooms of a certain wildflower native to eastern North America: Phlox subulata—commonly called creeping phlox or moss phlox—which also went by the name “moss pink.” ~ Old Farmer's Almanac

There will only be two supermoons this year so seeing them will be a real treat. We won't have to wait very long for the second one, either. It will appear on May 26th. In the May event, look to the southeast as the moon rises at approximately 9:38 P.M.