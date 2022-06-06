This June has a fantastic lineup of cosmic displays happening. During the night of June 14, you can step out onto your front porch and catch sight of the illusive Strawberry Supermoon. Around the same time, stargazers and early birds will get the chance to see five planets align on the horizon for the second half of June. Check out all the details on these out-of-this-world events, plus how to see them the best in Wyoming!

Why is it Called a "Strawberry" Supermoon?

Before you start looking for a hot pink or red moon in the sky, know that the Supermoon on June 14 won't actually be pink. The "strawberry" moon references the June strawberry picking season in North America, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. The name originates from several Native American tribes. European countries often referred to this moon as the "Honey Moon" or "Mead Moon."

How to See the Strawberry Supermoon

The best time to see the Supermoon will vary based on your location in the Cowboy State. Here are the moonrise times for a few Wyoming towns:

Cheyenne: 9:26 p.m.

Casper: 9:40 p.m.

Cody: 9:59 p.m.

Jackson: 10:01 p.m.

Laramie: 9:30 p.m.

Sheridan: 9:52 p.m.

Don't see your town? You can find the moonrise time for your town by visiting the Old Farmer's Almanac's moonrise calculator.

What Planets Are Aligning in June?

From mid-June to the end of the month, you can gaze up at the planets Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn in the early morning sky.

When is the Best Time to See the Planets Align?

The best day and time to see the planets align will be June 24, about an hour before sunrise. You want to be up and looking at the sky on time because Mercury will quickly dip below the horizon the closer sunrise gets.

If you can't catch the planets aligning on June 24, they'll be on the horizon before dawn until the month ends. Views improve closer to June 24.

