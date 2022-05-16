There’s Plans for a New Retail Store in Cheyenne Next to Hobby Lobby
It's always exciting when we find out about a new business coming to the capital city. Especially a retailer with a reputable name such as this one coming to the prime strip on Dell Range.
According to the Cheyenne Planning and Development website, there are sight plans for a new Burlington (formerly Burlington Coat Factory) to move in right next to Hobby Lobby at 1840 Dell Range in Cheyenne.
As of May 5th, there were 862 Burlington locations throughout the U.S. There are also several more opening up this year, according to the retailer's website. Despite the fact that Cheyenne is not listed on with those as of yet, the aforementioned plans remain intact through Cheyenne Planning and Development. While there is no listed time table, that could also be as to why it is not listed in the upcoming openings on Burlington's website.
This would be the particular space that Burlington would move into...
For reference, this is what the Burlington in Johnstown, CO looks like...
For those that aren't familiar with Burlington, yes, they have coats as they were formally known as Burlington Coat Factory, but they have SO MUCH MORE! Burlington has all kinds of clothing, home decor, furniture gifts, accessories, handbags, and that is barely scratching the surface at this retail store.
While it is great that the plans are in place for this particular retailer to snag a spot on the Dell Range strip in Cheyenne, now we play the waiting game since, as stated previously, no set date for this has been announced as of yet.
