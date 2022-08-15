Wyoming Man Dies After Being Partially Ejected in Rollover Crash

A Wyoming man is dead after rolling his pickup near Burlington Saturday evening, the highway patrol says.

The crash happened around 7:05 p.m. near milepost 119.7 on Wyoming 30.

The patrol says 81-year-old Frank Willis was headed west when he failed to negotiate a gradual, right-hand curve and lost control of his pickup, rolling it one and a quarter times.

Willis, who was not wearing his seat belt, was partially ejected and died from his injuries.

The patrol says speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 70th fatality on Wyoming's highways in 2022 compared to 71 in 2021, 75 in 2020, 104 in 2019, and 65 in 2018 to date.