This 4-Year-Old Is Real Cowboy Prince Greeting Disney Princesses

Have you ever seen something so cute?

Chivalry is not dead. I repeat, chivalry is not dead. It just comes in smaller packages these days.

See, back in the old days, men would treat women as prized possessions. This meant opening doors for them, pulling out their chair, and even removing their hats in their presence. Men also used to tip their hat to women when greeting them. Aside from classic black and white movies that I love to watch, this was also pretty common in the old wild west days. You know, back during the cowboys era.

Now, of course, there are still wonderful men out there who treat their ladies like queens. I don't believe these practices are lost completely. In fact, it looks like one young man is keeping the traditions alive in the wonderful world of Disney.

I saw this TikTok the other day and just fell in love with it. It was posted by @vanessaguedert.

The young boy in the video is very much enthralled with the Princess Parade he is taking in. How awesome to see all of our favorite Disney women in one place. As each princess passes by, he removes his hat and waves it to them.

It's a tipping of the hat that we haven't seen in some time.

Don't you just love it? And don't you just love the reactions of each of the princesses? Although he's a little young, you can tell they are very flattered at the gesture.

Also, am I the only one who is excited for his future prom dates and wife to see this video? Well done, young man. Keep it up!

READ MORE: 25 Companies You Might Not Know Are Owned by Disney

ALSO SEE: 30 Most Decade-Defining Memes