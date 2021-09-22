Why Fall Literally Feels Different, No You’re Not Imagining It

Happy first day of fall, everyone!

It's no surprise when the jokes are made that the second a leaf falls the sweaters come out. But really, fall air just feels different!

Driving into work this morning, I could really notice the change. And I'm not talking about the fact that my car said 46 degrees. The air literally feels different.

Why is that? Obviously, there are different seasons, but they all really have a distinct sense to them. So, what causes that?

I'm a curious person who likes to find the answer to everything, so of course, I had to look it up. Turns out, there are actual scientific reasons that cause the "feel" of fall and the air to literally be different.

There's a Reason Fall Literally Feels Different