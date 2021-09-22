Wyoming 7th Least Diverse State, Report Says

Wyoming is the seventh least diverse state in the nation, according to a report released Tuesday by WalletHub.

In order to determine the most and least diverse states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across six key categories -- socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household, religious and political diversity -- using 14 relevant metrics.

Despite ranking second in the nation for economic diversity, Wyoming ranked low in the other five categories, earning it the 44th overall spot on WalletHub's list of most diverse states.

California was ranked the most diverse and West Virginia the least diverse.

When it came to the 14 metrics, Wyoming did rank second in occupational diversity and third in worker-class diversity, but ranked dead last in educational-attainment diversity and political diversity.

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-least-diverse-states-in-america/38262

