This Over 1 Million Dollar Cheyenne Home Has It’s Own Theater!

Ok, I want this house. This might be my favorite house that I've seen in Cheyenne in a really long time. It really does have everything. I mean, sure, some people really care about the kitchen. They like to have that idyllic kitchen setup, while others really want a nice bathroom for 5. Some are big about their yard, they have a Hank Hill obsession with the greenness of the grass. I totally get all of these options and why people love them.

That's not me. I love features. And this house has a feature that would make me want to spend the rest of my life here. What is that feature? A personal home theater. That's right, this place has a great home theater, and I'm not talking about a nice living room and a TV. This place has a small movie theater inside it. It's incredible!

This home also offers a really nice bar room. Which, is essential for a multimillion-dollar home. I mean, I wouldn't stand for it if it didn't have this. But, this house is fantastic and has everything. There are 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, and 5 and a half acres of land to run around.

It's also in Fox Run, which is a really nice area to boot. So, what are you waiting for, hand over your DVDs and wipe your feet, let's take a virtual tour of this awesome Cheyenne home? We can stop for a movie, that's why I asked you to grab your stack of DVDs.

Check Out This Multimillion dollar Cheyenne Home With A Theater