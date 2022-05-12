With the housing market so hot, it's really rare to see anything in Southeast Wyoming that is going for less than $100k, but this Cheyenne home is well under that mark if you're in the market to buy a new home.

Now, this home isn't without its faults, but, really, for $55k, this isn't too bad. They've done updates in this unit, with the kitchen being well updated with outlets, appliances, and even the decor. The home, on the whole, will need some TLC, but the kitchen is a definite bright spot.

The home itself is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, the listing for this home on Zillow mentions what I saw with the kitchen, they also mentioned that some of the outlets have USB outlets, so you won't need the adapter to plug in on most phone chargers or whatever electronics you may have.

I'm not sure what the fees are to stay in the lot, but they're probably not much on average, looking around the city. The mortgage itself would be pretty affordable as well with the price on the home being just $55k.

So, if you're looking for a fixer-upper or a home that you can move right into, this has the perfect price point for either of those options. Let's go ahead and wipe our feet to take a virtual tour of this Cheyenne home. You never know what you'll find, even with all my hype on the remodeled kitchen. Alright, let's go ahead and take a peek.

