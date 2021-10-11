Now, this is a treat! I dream my way through Zillow, several times a week. I love looking at the really flashy homes in our community. Not that I'll ever be able to afford one, I blame it on being a part of the MTV Cribs generation. I will say, this house is perfect for a 90s rapper to pop out of.

The price of this home is the second most expensive in Cheyenne, according to Zillow. Coming in at a whopping $1.2 Million bucks! Here's how they described it on Zillow.

Practically new-built! Constructed from ground up 2011-2015! Amazing Capitol views! 100% new electrical, plumbing & sewer, and more! Open concept w/ lofted 2nd-story & finished basement. 4 en-suite bedrooms+2 half-baths, 2 laundry areas, oversized 3-car garage & RV parking; Schroll soft-close cabinets; granite countertops; Thermador kitchen appliances; Kolby doors & windows; high-efficiency sprayed insulation; Trex-decking/fencing; french drain system; so much more! Many inclusions! Truly one of a kind!

That's all fine and dandy, but my favorite part of this whole home is how the Wyoming Capitol Building just pops out from the side. With the home being on Capitol, there aren't a ton of homes that have a view quite like this.

So, what are we waiting for? Wipe your shoes and let's take a tour of this crazy awesome Cheyenne home.

Check Out This Gorgeous Cheyenne Home With A View Of The State Capitol

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.