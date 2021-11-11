This Rare Wyoming Fish Has A Super Dirty Name
Now, I'm not much of a biologist. When I say that, that means, I'm not a biologist at all. I at least don't play one on Facebook. But given my knowledge for words and having personal Beavis and Butthead moments well into my mid-30s, the name of this very rare Wyoming fish, kind of caught me off guard. Meet the Hornyhead Chub. That's a lot to unpack.
Apparently, a year ago, Wyoming wildlife officials decided to migrate some of these fish from the Laramie River to Sweetwater River in Lander. The migration is an attempt to make sure the population of the Hornyhead Chub continues. The idea is that they'll continue to introduce it across the state.
According to a video I found on YouTube from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, this is the rarest fish in the state. So, the attempts, again, go along with trying to increase their population. The Horneyhead Chub is a small fish that is somewhere between 4 and 6 inches.
How weird looking is that fish? I'm all about conservation, but, man, that guy is kind of ugly. I hope you're like me, and you just learned a ton about a fish that you had no idea existed and was a rare fish in the state of Wyoming at any rate. I also never thought of the term "game fish" before. So that was fun to learn. Let's hope these guys thrive in their new habitat in Sweetwater River. Hey, maybe next we can introduce some Gar, that'll keep fishermen on their toes!