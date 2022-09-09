THIS SUNDAY: 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Event

The Laramie Firefighters IAFF Local 946 will hold a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event, this Sunday, September 11th.

Laramie Fire Fighters Local 946 is a union that promotes the safety and welfare of career firefighters and EMTs.

They are collaborating with Associated Students of the University of Wyoming (ASUW) and SLCE (Service, Leadership, Community Engagement) in hosting this event to climb stairs with the fire department in honor of those that died on September 11, 2001.

The Event

Day: Sunday, September 11

Sunday, September 11 Time: 3:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. Venue: University of Wyoming, Arena Auditorium (Enter at the main entrance on the East side of the Auditorium)

University of Wyoming, Arena Auditorium (Enter at the main entrance on the East side of the Auditorium) Registration: Waivers must be signed prior to climbing. Climb individually or with a group.

Waivers must be signed prior to climbing. Climb individually or with a group. T-Shirt: $25 at door. (T-shirt sales will benefit your local 946 union and the kickbacks to your community)

This is an event for all ages. So, bring all of your friends, families, and neighbors.

For more information on the event, visit their Facebook events page HERE.