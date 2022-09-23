This Weekend in Laramie

Ah YAY! It's finally FRIDAY! TGIF, right? Here's your weekly fun-things-to-do-in-Laramie list! Don't forget, this is the last 2 weeks of the Farmers Market. Make sure to get all that you need! So many options on Saturday, I haven't decided what to do yet!

Friday, Sept 23

Albany County Public Library Book Sale (Friday-Monday)

Join us for the Albany County Public Library's big book sale!

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: 310 S. 8th Street

310 S. 8th Street Cost: Varies

Varies More Information: Click Here

Downtown Laramie Farmers Market

Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market. The last TWO WEEKS!

When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Downtown Laramie (320 S. 1st St.)

Downtown Laramie (320 S. 1st St.) Cost: Varies

Varies More Information: Click Here

John Till at Ruffed Up Duck

Join us as we listen to some great live music from John Till!

When: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)

Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street) Cost: Likely small cash cover of $5-10 at door

Likely small cash cover of $5-10 at door More Information: Click Here

WyoTech's Movie Night: Inside Out

Join WyoTech and the City of Laramie for a FREE movie night in the park to close out WyoTech's Suicide Awareness Week.

When: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where: 18th and Sheridan

18th and Sheridan Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click Here

Observing Night at S.T.A.R.

The UW Planetarium is opening up their student training and research (S.T.A.R.) Rooftop Observatory!

When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium (N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.)

University of Wyoming Planetarium (N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.) More Information: Click Here

Saturday, Sept 24

Jelm Mountain Run

Join us for the beautiful and challenging trail run!

When: 8 a.m.

8 a.m. Where: 3 Jelm Mountain Road, Jelm, WY 82063

3 Jelm Mountain Road, Jelm, WY 82063 Cost: $65/person

$65/person More Information: Click Here

A Walk to Remember 5k

Join us for our annual 5K Walk to Remember for suicide awareness and memory!

When: 8 a.m.

8 a.m. Where: Bond's Brewing Company (411 S. 2nd St.)

Bond's Brewing Company (411 S. 2nd St.) Cost: $20/person

$20/person More Information: Click Here

Deerwood Ranch Wild Horses Open to the Public Day

Join us for a Deerwood Ranch Open to the Public Day! Private ranch caring for 360+ Wyoming BLM wild horses

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Deerwood Wild Horse Ecosanctuary 599 Hwy. 11

Deerwood Wild Horse Ecosanctuary 599 Hwy. 11 Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click Here

Community Clean-Up: National Public Lands Day

You can join together with Wyoming State Parks and other outdoor enthusiasts across the state and country to celebrate America’s largest #publiclands volunteering event of the year.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Curt Gowdy State Park (1319 Happy Jack Rd., Cheyenne, WY 82009)

Curt Gowdy State Park (1319 Happy Jack Rd., Cheyenne, WY 82009) Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click Here

DJ Pato White Lies Party

Come party with us this Saturday at Lovejoy's White Lies Party!

When: 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Where: Lovejoy's Bar and Grill (101 Grand Ave.)

Lovejoy's Bar and Grill (101 Grand Ave.) More Information: Click Here

5th Annual Underachiever's 0.5k Race

Join us for the 5th annual event to celebrate underachievers everywhere!

When: 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Where: 1915 E Rainbow Ave

1915 E Rainbow Ave Cost: $29-49/person

$29-49/person More Information: Click Here

Oktoberfest Celebration

Bond's Brewing will be having a tent party on 2nd Street featuring our Oktoberfest Marzen beer, brats, pretzels, and some good ole fashion fun!

When: 12 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

12 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Where: Bond's Brewing Company (411 S. 2nd St.)

Bond's Brewing Company (411 S. 2nd St.) More Information: Click Here

The Great Untamed Turns 7!

We're taking the top off the bar and letting our favorite patrons (that's you) decorate it. Yep, that's right, the bar will be topless for the sake of art.

When: 12 p.m.

12 p.m. Where: 209 S 3rd Street

209 S 3rd Street Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click Here

Chalk Paint Class with Lisa

We will have Lisa here teaching a class, and you get to paint your own bench or tray in a color of your choosing and take it home with you!

When: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Where: The Curiosity Shoppe (206 S. 2nd St.)

The Curiosity Shoppe (206 S. 2nd St.) Cost: $100/person

$100/person More Information: Click Here

The Coveralls at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill

Join us as the Coveralls play some classic rock music with a bit of country!

When: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130 Centennial, WY 82055)

Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130 Centennial, WY 82055) More Information: Click Here

Sunday, Sept 25

Faculty Recital Series: Jennifer Stucki, Oboe and English horn

Faculty member Jennifer Stucki will be performing a diverse collection of works by all-female composers on both the oboe and English horn!

When: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Where: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts

Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click Here