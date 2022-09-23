This Weekend in Laramie
Ah YAY! It's finally FRIDAY! TGIF, right? Here's your weekly fun-things-to-do-in-Laramie list! Don't forget, this is the last 2 weeks of the Farmers Market. Make sure to get all that you need! So many options on Saturday, I haven't decided what to do yet!
Friday, Sept 23
Albany County Public Library Book Sale (Friday-Monday)
Join us for the Albany County Public Library's big book sale!
- When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: 310 S. 8th Street
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click Here
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market
Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market. The last TWO WEEKS!
- When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Laramie (320 S. 1st St.)
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click Here
John Till at Ruffed Up Duck
Join us as we listen to some great live music from John Till!
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)
- Cost: Likely small cash cover of $5-10 at door
- More Information: Click Here
WyoTech's Movie Night: Inside Out
Join WyoTech and the City of Laramie for a FREE movie night in the park to close out WyoTech's Suicide Awareness Week.
- When: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: 18th and Sheridan
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Observing Night at S.T.A.R.
The UW Planetarium is opening up their student training and research (S.T.A.R.) Rooftop Observatory!
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium (N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.)
- More Information: Click Here
Saturday, Sept 24
Jelm Mountain Run
Join us for the beautiful and challenging trail run!
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 3 Jelm Mountain Road, Jelm, WY 82063
- Cost: $65/person
- More Information: Click Here
A Walk to Remember 5k
Join us for our annual 5K Walk to Remember for suicide awareness and memory!
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: Bond's Brewing Company (411 S. 2nd St.)
- Cost: $20/person
- More Information: Click Here
Deerwood Ranch Wild Horses Open to the Public Day
Join us for a Deerwood Ranch Open to the Public Day! Private ranch caring for 360+ Wyoming BLM wild horses
- When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Deerwood Wild Horse Ecosanctuary 599 Hwy. 11
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Community Clean-Up: National Public Lands Day
You can join together with Wyoming State Parks and other outdoor enthusiasts across the state and country to celebrate America’s largest #publiclands volunteering event of the year.
- When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Curt Gowdy State Park (1319 Happy Jack Rd., Cheyenne, WY 82009)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
DJ Pato White Lies Party
Come party with us this Saturday at Lovejoy's White Lies Party!
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: Lovejoy's Bar and Grill (101 Grand Ave.)
- More Information: Click Here
5th Annual Underachiever's 0.5k Race
Join us for the 5th annual event to celebrate underachievers everywhere!
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 1915 E Rainbow Ave
- Cost: $29-49/person
- More Information: Click Here
Oktoberfest Celebration
Bond's Brewing will be having a tent party on 2nd Street featuring our Oktoberfest Marzen beer, brats, pretzels, and some good ole fashion fun!
- When:12 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
- Where: Bond's Brewing Company (411 S. 2nd St.)
- More Information: Click Here
The Great Untamed Turns 7!
We're taking the top off the bar and letting our favorite patrons (that's you) decorate it. Yep, that's right, the bar will be topless for the sake of art.
- When: 12 p.m.
- Where: 209 S 3rd Street
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Chalk Paint Class with Lisa
We will have Lisa here teaching a class, and you get to paint your own bench or tray in a color of your choosing and take it home with you!
- When: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: The Curiosity Shoppe (206 S. 2nd St.)
- Cost: $100/person
- More Information: Click Here
The Coveralls at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill
Join us as the Coveralls play some classic rock music with a bit of country!
- When: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130 Centennial, WY 82055)
- More Information: Click Here
Sunday, Sept 25
Faculty Recital Series: Jennifer Stucki, Oboe and English horn
Faculty member Jennifer Stucki will be performing a diverse collection of works by all-female composers on both the oboe and English horn!
- When: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Where: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here