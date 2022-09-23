Who Wants To Rock?! 80s Rock Is Coming To Cheyenne

It's always a good time when you're getting to blast your favorite 80s bands. I mean, Motley Crue and Def Leppard just made MILLIONS on a summer stadium tour. We love our classic rock and there's nothing wrong with that.

The Lincoln wants to serve us some great 80s Hair Band rock coming up on November 11th when Hairball makes their way to Downtown Cheyenne.

Hairball is an awesome 80s touring band that puts on one heck of an 80s rock show. You'll hear all your favorites. So, go ahead and buy extra eyeliner and Halloween makeup while you can, you don't want to miss Hairball at The Lincoln.

Tickets for the show are just 25 bucks and are on sale now. You can purchase them here. This show will be two solid hours of 80s rock.

The Lincoln does an excellent job of finding the best touring bands to make a stop in Cheyenne and Hairball is no different. You have to check them out if you're a fan of 80s rock, or really, rock in general. You can even repurpose your Eddie Munson from Stranger Things costume for this show. I'd wager at least one person will be dressed up like him at the show, intentionally or not.

So, what are you waiting for? Hairball is coming to Cheyenne and we have just a little over a month to wait. You don't want to miss the rock...or, better, the GLAM ROCK. This is going to be such a fun show.

