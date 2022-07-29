This Weekend in Laramie: Albany County Fair Edition

I remember my days growing up on fairgrounds. As a family of crafters and bakers, admiring the art tent was always a must-do during fair week (of course, I always loved seeing the animals more.) The Albany County Fair has opened in Laramie, and plenty of other events are happening around town. If you need weekend plans, we've got them. Check out the list of fun events happening in Laramie this weekend:

Friday, July 29

Albany County Fair

Friday's offerings include shooting competitions and a junior horse show. Craft and food vendors are onsite as well.

When: Opens at 8 a.m.

Opens at 8 a.m. Where: The Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St. Laramie, WY)

The Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St. Laramie, WY) Cost: Small entrance fee applies.

Small entrance fee applies. Additional Information: For the Fair schedule, click here.

Crazy Days - Laramie Sidewalk Sale

Shop Downtown Laramie this weekend for sidewalk sales and promotions from local businesses.

When: Hours vary by business.

Hours vary by business. Where: Downtown Laramie

Downtown Laramie Cost: Varies.

Varies. Additional Information: Click here.

Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market

Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market.

When: 3 to 7 p.m.

3 to 7 p.m. Where: Downtown Laramie (N. Depot Park Parking Lot on S. 1st St.)

Downtown Laramie (N. Depot Park Parking Lot on S. 1st St.) Cost: Varies.

Varies. Additional Information: Click here.

Fireside Chat @ the Wyoming Territorial Prison

Enjoy an evening of history and s'mores at the Wyoming Territorial Prison. Learn about homesteading and enjoy historic games around the fire.

When: 4 p.m.

4 p.m. Where: The Wyoming Territorial Prison (975 Snowy Range Rd, Laramie, WY)

The Wyoming Territorial Prison (975 Snowy Range Rd, Laramie, WY) Cost: Museum Admission - $9.50 per adult/$4.50 for youth 12-17; kids 11 and under FREE

Museum Admission - $9.50 per adult/$4.50 for youth 12-17; kids 11 and under FREE Additional Information: Click here.

Gem City Bison vs. Hastings Sodbusters

Enjoy the classic American game of baseball while cheering for Laramie's own Gem City Bison.

When: 6:05 p.m.

6:05 p.m. Where: 2300 E Willett Dr. Laramie, WY

2300 E Willett Dr. Laramie, WY Cost: $8 for general admission; $5 for seniors and military.

$8 for general admission; $5 for seniors and military. Additional Information: Click here.

Yellowstone to Enceladus @ the Planetarium

Learn how Wyoming's Yellowstone is similar to Saturn's moon Enceladus.

When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Where: N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.

Laramie, WY

N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St. Laramie, WY Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE. Additional Information: Click here.

Saturday, July 30

Laramie Range Epic Bicycle Race

Dust off your cycling shoes and get ready to race through Vedauwoo! Live music and awards at the end of the race (plus food to refuel!)

When: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Start/Finish at Hooch Trail and Headquarters Road (Pole Mountain Trail area) For a trail map, click here.

Start/Finish at Hooch Trail and Headquarters Road (Pole Mountain Trail area) For a trail map, click here. Cost: One and Done (one lap of the trek) $150/Epic (two laps of the trek) $160

One and Done (one lap of the trek) $150/Epic (two laps of the trek) $160 Additional Information: Click here.

Crazy Days - Laramie Sidewalk Sale

Shop Downtown Laramie this weekend for sidewalk sales and promotions from local businesses.

When: Hours vary by business.

Hours vary by business. Where: Downtown Laramie

Downtown Laramie Cost: Varies.

Varies. Additional Information: Click here.

Albany County Fair

Saturday's offerings include shooting competitions and a junior horse show. Craft and food vendors are onsite as well.

When: Opens at 8 a.m.

Opens at 8 a.m. Where: The Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St. Laramie, WY)

The Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St. Laramie, WY) Cost: Small entrance fee applies.

Small entrance fee applies. Additional Information: For the Fair schedule, click here.

Make Your Own Play Dough at the Park

Bring the kids for the morning of play dough making!

When: 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Where: Washington Park (18th Street and Sheridan)

Washington Park (18th Street and Sheridan) Cost: $18 per child.

$18 per child. Additional Information: Click here.

Laramie High School Girls Basketball Car Wash

Support the LHS Girls Basketball team for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

When: 10:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m. Where: Laramie GM (3600 E. Grand Ave. Laramie, WY)

Laramie GM (3600 E. Grand Ave. Laramie, WY) Cost: None listed.

None listed. Additional Information: Click here.

Saturday Story Time @ the Public Library

Bring the kids for fun stories at the library.

When: 10:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m. Where: The Albany County Library (310 S. 8th St. Laramie, WY)

The Albany County Library (310 S. 8th St. Laramie, WY) Cost: FREE

FREE Additional Information: Click here.

Laramie Free Market

Visit the funniest "potluck" you'll ever go to. At the Laramie Free Market, everything is free. Bring items you'd like to offer to the community (crafts, clothes, books, you name it) and find your next treasure while you're there.

When: 12 to 2 p.m.

12 to 2 p.m. Where: Undine Park ( 590 E Park Ave. Laramie, WY )

Undine Park ( ) Cost: FREE

FREE Additional Information: Click here.

Dog Party for the Laramie Animal Welfare Society (LAWS)

Bring the family pup for a tail-waggin' good time at Washington Park. The party will have a photo booth, raffle, and other fun activities while meeting some of the dogs up for adoption from LAWS.

When: 1 to 3 p.m.

1 to 3 p.m. Where: Washington Park (1925 E Rainbow Ave. Laramie, WY)

Washington Park (1925 E Rainbow Ave. Laramie, WY) Cost: FREE; donations appreciated.

FREE; donations appreciated. Additional Information: Click here.

Foam Party @ the Public Library

Bring the kids for an afternoon of foamy suds and snacks. Bring your own towel and a change of clothes!

When: 1 to 3 p.m.

1 to 3 p.m. Where: The Albany County Public Library (310 S. 8th St. Laramie, WY)

The Albany County Public Library (310 S. 8th St. Laramie, WY) Cost: FREE

FREE Additional Information: Click here.

Out There: Extrasolar Worlds @ the Planetarium

Explore the universe from the University of Wyoming's planetarium.

When: 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Where: N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.

Laramie, WY

N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St. Laramie, WY Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE. Additional Information: Click here.

Live Music @ the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill

Enjoy an evening of live music from the Coveralls.

When: 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. Where: The Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130

Centennial, WY)

The Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130 Centennial, WY) Cost: FREE music

FREE music Additional Information: Click here.

Gem City Bison vs. Hastings Sodbusters

Enjoy the classic American game of baseball while cheering for Laramie's own Gem City Bison.

When: 6:05 p.m.

6:05 p.m. Where: 2300 E Willett Dr. Laramie, WY

2300 E Willett Dr. Laramie, WY Cost: $8 for general admission; $5 for seniors and military.

$8 for general admission; $5 for seniors and military. Additional Information: Click here.

Wyoming Skies @ the Planetarium

Explore Wyoming's magnificent skies at the UW Planetarium.

When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Where: N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.

Laramie, WY

N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St. Laramie, WY Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE. Additional Information: Click here.

Karaoke at the Ruffed Up Duck

Bust out your singing voice; it's karaoke time.

When: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Where: 310 S. 5th St. Laramie, WY

310 S. 5th St. Laramie, WY Cost: FREE karaoke

FREE karaoke Additional Information: Click here.

Sunday, July 31

Crazy Days - Laramie Sidewalk Sale

Shop Downtown Laramie this weekend for sidewalk sales and promotions from local businesses.

When: Hours vary by business.

Hours vary by business. Where: Downtown Laramie

Downtown Laramie Cost: Varies.

Varies. Additional Information: Click here.

Albany County Fair

Saturday's offerings include a dog show and a rabbit show. Craft and food vendors are onsite as well.

When: Opens at 8 a.m.

Opens at 8 a.m. Where: The Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St. Laramie, WY)

The Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St. Laramie, WY) Cost: Small entrance fee applies.

Small entrance fee applies. Additional Information: For the Fair schedule, click here.

Live Jazz Music @ the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill

Enjoy an afternoon of jazz by Peter Queal and friends.

When: 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Where: The Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130

Centennial, WY)

The Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130 Centennial, WY) Cost: FREE music

FREE music Additional Information: Click here.