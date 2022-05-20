This Weekend in Laramie: Concerts, Space, Crafts (and More)
It may be a snowy weekend here in Laramie, but that doesn't have to put a damper on your weekend plans. There's plenty happening this weekend in Laramie - check out this weekend's lineup below:
Friday, May 20th
Live Music @ Bear Bottom Bar and Grill
Dive in for some live music brought to you by Bryan Bielanski. Bierlanski's music is described as a mix between Nirvana and the Beatles - and the event is family-friendly.
- When: May 20 @ 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2768 WY-130, Centennial, WY 82055)
- Cost: Free
- Additional Information: Click here.
Cinderella @ The Gryphon Theatre
Enjoy an evening of Cinderella's fairy tale magic and dance at the Gryphon Theatre.
- When: May 20 @ 7 p.m.
- Where: Gryphon Theatre (710 E Garfield St, Laramie, WY 82070)
- Cost: $15 per ticket
- More Information: Click here.
Playwrights Voiced Festival @ the Buchanan Center
The Playwrights Voiced Festival features local talent and new plays written by Laramie and UW community members. Friday night's play, "Twenty-Two," explores the lives of a man and woman struggling with choices made and the burden carried by our American soldiers.
- When: May 20 @ 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts (1000 E University Ave. Laramie, WY 82071)
- Cost: $5
- More Information: Click here.
Science of Sci-Fi @ the UW Planetarium
Dive into the science behind your favorite Sci-Fi films...and explore just how much they got wrong!
- When: May 20 @ 8 p.m.
- Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.
Laramie, WY 82072)
- Cost: $5 general public, $3 Children +5/University Staff/Students/Veterans/First Responders, Children Under 5 FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Wonderland Illustrated: Yellowstone Poster Exhibit @ the Coe Library
Explore Yellowstone through the ages in vibrant posters.
- When: Daily Until May 27
- Where: Coe Library (1000 E University Ave, Laramie, WY 82071)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Saturday, May 21st
Live Music @ The Ruffed Up Duck Saloon
Warm your soul with acoustic music by Maya Elise and The Good Dream at the Ruffed Up Duck.
- When: May 21 @ 8 p.m.
- Where: The Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S 5th St, Laramie, WY 82070)
- Cost: Possible Cover Charge
- More Information: Click here.
Coffee House Crafts @ Coal Creek
Grab a cup of locally roasted coffee or craft beer and get crafty!
- When: May 21 @ 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Coal Creek Coffee Co. (Uptown) (2317 Grand Ave, Laramie, WY 82070)
- Cost: $12 per person
- More Information: Click here.
Saturday Story Time @ the Albany County Library
Bring the kids for a story and themed activities.
- When: May 21 @ 1:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Albany County Public Library (310 S 8th St, Laramie, WY 82070)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Hot and Energetic University @ the UW Planetarium
Explore the remarkable energies of space, including our galaxy's sun and stars.
- When: May 21 @ 2 p.m.
- Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.
Laramie, WY 82072)
- Cost: $5 general public, $3 Children +5/University Staff/Students/Veterans/First Responders, Children Under 5 FREE
- More Information: Click here.
May Is For Play Pop-Up Event
Grab the kids and enjoy an afternoon of pizza, games, and play!
- When: May 21 @ 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Laramie Plains Civic Center North Gym (710 E Garfield St, Laramie, WY 82070)
- Cost: $7 per child, Children Under 1 FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Liquid Sky @ the UW Planetarium
Enjoy throwback 1980s songs against a backdrop of vibrant, colorful light displays and visuals at the UW Planetarium.
- When: May 21 @ 8 p.m.
- Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.
Laramie, WY 82072)
- Cost: $5 general public, $3 Children +5/University Staff/Students/Veterans/First Responders, Children Under 5 FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Sunday, May 22nd
Burrowing Owls @ the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center
Explore Wyoming wildlife and learn about the adorable burrowing owls that call our state home.
- When: May 22 @ 3 p.m.
- Where: Berry Biodiversity Center RM 138 (N. 10th St. & E. Lewis St. Laramie, WY 82072)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Well, there you have it. Enjoy your weekend, Laramie!