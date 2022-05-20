This Weekend in Laramie: Concerts, Space, Crafts (and More)

It may be a snowy weekend here in Laramie, but that doesn't have to put a damper on your weekend plans. There's plenty happening this weekend in Laramie - check out this weekend's lineup below:

Friday, May 20th

Live Music @ Bear Bottom Bar and Grill

Dive in for some live music brought to you by Bryan Bielanski. Bierlanski's music is described as a mix between Nirvana and the Beatles - and the event is family-friendly.

When: May 20 @ 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2768 WY-130, Centennial, WY 82055)

Cost: Free

Additional Information: Click here.

Cinderella @ The Gryphon Theatre

Enjoy an evening of Cinderella's fairy tale magic and dance at the Gryphon Theatre.

When: May 20 @ 7 p.m.

Where: Gryphon Theatre (710 E Garfield St, Laramie, WY 82070)

Cost: $15 per ticket

More Information: Click here.

Playwrights Voiced Festival @ the Buchanan Center

The Playwrights Voiced Festival features local talent and new plays written by Laramie and UW community members. Friday night's play, "Twenty-Two," explores the lives of a man and woman struggling with choices made and the burden carried by our American soldiers.

When: May 20 @ 7:30 p.m.

Where: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts (1000 E University Ave. Laramie, WY 82071)

Cost: $5

More Information: Click here.

Science of Sci-Fi @ the UW Planetarium

Dive into the science behind your favorite Sci-Fi films...and explore just how much they got wrong!

When: May 20 @ 8 p.m.

Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St. Laramie, WY 82072)

Laramie, WY 82072)

Cost: $5 general public, $3 Children +5/University Staff/Students/Veterans/First Responders, Children Under 5 FREE

More Information: Click here.

Wonderland Illustrated: Yellowstone Poster Exhibit @ the Coe Library

Explore Yellowstone through the ages in vibrant posters.

When: Daily Until May 27

Where: Coe Library (1000 E University Ave, Laramie, WY 82071)

Cost: FREE

More Information: Click here.

Saturday, May 21st

Live Music @ The Ruffed Up Duck Saloon

Warm your soul with acoustic music by Maya Elise and The Good Dream at the Ruffed Up Duck.

When: May 21 @ 8 p.m.

Where: The Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S 5th St, Laramie, WY 82070)

Cost: Possible Cover Charge

More Information: Click here.

Coffee House Crafts @ Coal Creek

Grab a cup of locally roasted coffee or craft beer and get crafty!

When: May 21 @ 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Coal Creek Coffee Co. (Uptown) (2317 Grand Ave, Laramie, WY 82070)

Cost: $12 per person

More Information: Click here.

Saturday Story Time @ the Albany County Library

Bring the kids for a story and themed activities.

When: May 21 @ 1:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Albany County Public Library (310 S 8th St, Laramie, WY 82070)

Cost: FREE

More Information: Click here.

Hot and Energetic University @ the UW Planetarium

Explore the remarkable energies of space, including our galaxy's sun and stars.

When: May 21 @ 2 p.m.

Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St. Laramie, WY 82072)

Laramie, WY 82072)

Cost: $5 general public, $3 Children +5/University Staff/Students/Veterans/First Responders, Children Under 5 FREE

More Information: Click here.

May Is For Play Pop-Up Event

Grab the kids and enjoy an afternoon of pizza, games, and play!

When: May 21 @ 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Laramie Plains Civic Center North Gym (710 E Garfield St, Laramie, WY 82070)

Cost: $7 per child, Children Under 1 FREE

More Information: Click here.

Liquid Sky @ the UW Planetarium

Enjoy throwback 1980s songs against a backdrop of vibrant, colorful light displays and visuals at the UW Planetarium.

When: May 21 @ 8 p.m.

Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St. Laramie, WY 82072)

Laramie, WY 82072)

Cost: $5 general public, $3 Children +5/University Staff/Students/Veterans/First Responders, Children Under 5 FREE

More Information: Click here.

Sunday, May 22nd

Burrowing Owls @ the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center

Explore Wyoming wildlife and learn about the adorable burrowing owls that call our state home.

When: May 22 @ 3 p.m.

Where: Berry Biodiversity Center RM 138 (N. 10th St. & E. Lewis St. Laramie, WY 82072)

Cost: FREE

More Information: Click here.

Well, there you have it. Enjoy your weekend, Laramie!