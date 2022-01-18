This Will Definitely Be the Best Tweet About Cheyenne This Week

It's not often you find that many great things about Wyoming if you happen to use the social media platform, Twitter. In fact, it is that much tougher to find anyone say something positive about its capital city. If you search for it, you might find the typical, 'Wyoming doesn't exist' trolls of the Internet throwing out conspiracy theories, but it didn't seem that way Tuesday (January 18th).

In fact, there wasn't many of the typical tweets hating on Wyoming whatsoever today. Perhaps its because a lot of the country isn't having the weather and was in more of a deep freeze to start off their week, which is much worse than what we dealt with the past few days.

But of course, one of the things that Wyoming and its capital city of Cheyenne are typically known for are the scenery. We can pretty much go up against any other region when it comes to that. So it was a nice surprise to see one tweet in particular that captured Cheyenne, WY's beauty with nothing but great things to say about it. And based on the pic, how could you not be in awe of the setting?

The pic looks like it might have been something that Bob Ross painted, it's so breathtakingly beautiful. But alas, it's just the natural sunrise in Cheyenne.

We often take some of the great scenery we get here for granted. Especially in mid January, that's a pretty incredible scene to wake up to. And yet, it's all around us where we are. If you don't stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.

11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

- 11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

CHECK IT OUT: 'Tree Rock' on I-80 West of Cheyenne

See Inside The Most Expensive House For Sale in Cheyenne