‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Officially Begins Filming In Australia

Thor: Love and Thunder has finally started filming in Australia. The news was announced by star Chris Hemsworth, who will play the Norse god in the upcoming Marvel Phase Four movie.

The Taika Waititi-directed film has faced several production delays due to the pandemic. It was originally supposed to shoot in August of 2020, but quarantine rules and travel restrictions made it impossible to do so. Nearly six months later, Thor: Love and Thunder is back on track.

Hemsworth shared a picture to his Instagram that features himself alongside Waititi and a group of indigenous ceremonial dancers. “A beautiful start to our shoot today with a Welcome to Country ceremony from the Gamay dancers of the Gadigal and Bidiagal Nation and performance and karakia by Maori dancers from Te Aranganui,” Hemsworth wrote in his caption. He then went on to share a brief history of Australia Day, which the start of filming coincided with. Read his full post below:

Joining Hemsworth for Thor: Love and Thunder is Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. Matt Damon’s appearance has also been rumored, but not confirmed. While we don’t know much about the plot of the upcoming movie, Portman revealed last October that Jane Foster’s storyline would remain true to the Mighty Thor comics.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released on February 11, 2022.