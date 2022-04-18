The God of Thunder meets ... the Goddess of Thunder.

She’s only in the very last moment, but we get our first official look at Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor in the first teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder, the highly anticipated Marvel sequel featuring the return of Chris Hemworth. The film spins out of the events of Avengers: Endgame, with Hemsworth’s Thor searching for his place in the universe when he no longer wants to be a superhero. (How much you want to bet that doesn’t last past this movie?)

The trailer also features the return of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and gives us a glimpse of Tessa Thompson’s King Valkyrie as well. Take a look at the trailer below:

Here is the film’s first poster as well:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to open exclusively in theaters on July 8, 2022.