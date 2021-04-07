Warner Bros. has shared the trailer for Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, based on Michael Koryta’s novel of the same name. Angelina Jolie stars as Hannah, a smoke jumper with a dark past who encounters a traumatized 12-year-old boy in the woods near her home.

Sheridan is best known for writing the screenplay for Sicario, as well as directing and writing Hell or High Water and Wind River. More recently, he co-created the Paramount series Yellowstone with John Linson. From the looks of the trailer, Those Who Wish Me Dead fits right in with his other works in terms of setting and tone. There’s stark, sweeping shots of rugged Montana landscapes and a protagonist deeply haunted by her own personal history. What more could you want from a Sheridan-directed neo-Western?

Watch the intense trailer below:

For those who live in states with a fire season, the events of Those Who Wish Me Dead are particularly harrowing. But there’s no denying that the fire shots in this trailer look pretty incredible. Plus, with Jolie’s stunt background, we can expect some impressive maneuvers as she escapes her burning surroundings. The rest of the cast includes Tyler Perry, Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little, Aiden Gillen, Medina Senghore, Jon Bernthal, and Jake Weber. The script is written by Charles Leavitt, Kortya, and Sheridan.

Those Who Wish Me Dead arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on May 14, 2021.

Gallery — The Scariest Non-Horror Movies: