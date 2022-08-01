Thursday is Laramie High School’s Fall Sports Night

The Laramie High School Fall Sports Night is on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Laramie High School, starting at 7 p.m. in the LHS Theater.

This is a meeting that potential student-athletes and parents need to attend if your son or daughter or both are thinking about participating in cross country, golf, tennis, football, volleyball, girls swimming and diving, dance, or cheer this fall sports season at Laramie High School.

LHS Athletics Director Ron Wagner will address the crowd about the 2022 fall season. The athletic training staff will also address attendees.

Get our free mobile app

After meeting in the theater, specific sports/activity meetings with coaches or sponsors will occur.

Parents/Guardians are encouraged to bring your student’s current completed physical, which must be dated May 1, 2022, or later. Also, you can turn in the WHSAA Eligibility Pamphlet, Code of Conduct form, and Consent for Treatment form.

You can obtain forms at Laramie High School. Extra copies of these forms will be available at the meeting.

All those forms must be completed and turned in before a student can practice.

For more information or if you have questions, reach out to Laramie High School at (307) 721-4400.