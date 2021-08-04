Laramie High School Fall Sports Night is on Aug. 5

It’s back to school time again, and that means it’s also time to prepare for the upcoming high school fall sports season.

Laramie High School is hosting a Fall Sports meeting on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at 7 p.m.

This event is designed for parents and student-athletes to turn in the necessary paperwork to participate in any sports in the upcoming school year at LHS. This includes physical examination forms, code of conduct forms, WHSAA eligibility pamphlet, and consent to treatment form.

Everyone will gather in the Laramie High School Theater to meet with LHS AD Ron Wagner and the training staff at the high school.

Then, sports will break off into their individual groups to have their parent meeting night.

Practice for football, golf, and tennis begin on Monday, Aug. 9. The first golf competition is on Aug. 12, while tennis starts on Aug. 14. Practice for cross country, girls swimming & diving, and volleyball is on Monday, Aug. 16. Competitions for cross country, football, girls swimming & diving, and volleyball will begin the weekend of Aug. 26-28, 2021.

For any questions, please reach out to Laramie High School at (307) 721-4420.

