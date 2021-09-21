TikTok Challenge Leads to Vandalism at Johnson Junior High School

A TikTok challenge that encourages kids to do devious things to school property has made its way to Cheyenne.

Johnson Junior High School Principal Brian Cox says students have been breaking soap dispensers off at an alarming rate in many buildings.

Get our free mobile app

Cox sent the following message to parents and guardians Tuesday afternoon:

I wanted to reach out and request some assistance from our parents and guardians. Currently there is a nationwide craze around a Tik Tok challenge where students are vandalizing schools all over the country. We had been fairly missed by this issue until the past week or so. Students have been breaking soap dispensers off at an alarming rate in many buildings and we are requesting that our parents please help us explain to all of our kids that the lack of hand washing at a time like this becomes a disturbing issue. Thank you in advance for discussing this.

Frequent handwashing is part of Laramie County School District 1's COVID Big 4 to stay healthy and in school.

laramie1.org

As of Tuesday afternoon, 192 LCSD1 students and one staff member were quarantined.